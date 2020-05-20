LDH
Update as of Tuesday, 5/19/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health confirms 35,038 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,458. There are currently 1,004 patients hospitalized; 112 of those on ventilators. As of 5/16/2020 there are 26,249 presumed recovered cases in the state.

"GEAUX VOTE, LOUISIANA!" EXHIBITION AT LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana State Archives Research Library will begin serving patrons by appointment only beginning Wednesday, May 20. Appointments will be assigned based on availability, and patrons will be limited to a 2 hour research session. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 225-922-1208.

In addition, beginning Wednesday, May 20, the Louisiana State Archives is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment with an exhibition called “Geaux Vote, Louisiana!” This exhibit explores and celebrates women’s suffrage and the history of women in Louisiana politics.

The exhibit is open to the public, and visitors are invited to visit the Archives Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In accordance with public health guidelines due to COVID-19, safety measures are in place. All visitors to the Louisiana State Archives must wear a mask, and social distancing will be strictly enforced. No groups larger than 10 will be allowed at this time. Visitors may be asked to wait before entering to ensure compliance with occupancy limitations.

For questions regarding visiting the Louisiana State Archives, please call 225-922-1000.

