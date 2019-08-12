Gas prices continue to fall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good news for drivers as the average price of regular gas is down six cents over the past two weeks.

In fact, Louisiana drivers are seeing some of the lowest prices in the country.

The lowest average is $2.16 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The average price in the Shreveport area is $2.23 a gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that increased refinery production and lower crude oil costs contributed to the decrease at the pump.

Click here for Triple A’s fuel gauge report to check on the average price in your area.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)