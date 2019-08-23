Following service, Gov. Kathleen Blanco’s body to lie in state at capital

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- The interfaith memorial service for the late governor Kathleen Blanco is just wrapping up in the Capital City at Saint Joseph’s Cathedral.

It has truly been a beautiful send off for Gov. Blanco who, as we know, lost her long battle with cancer last weekend, but not before she celebrated her 55th wedding anniversary and her husband’s birthday.



The governor’s body was escorted into the cathedral by her grandchildren while the Southern University Gospel Choir sang and musicians played along.

The interfaith service included reflections from people of all walks of faith and in multiple languages.

Current Governor John Bel Edwards also spoke briefly about his relationship with Governor Blanco and the support and wisdom they shared with each other.



During her reflection, Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed said Louisiana is a better place because Governor Blanco’s sacrifice, service and love.



We’ll have more tonight at 5 p.m.