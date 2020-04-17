Flattening the curve: New Louisiana COVID-19 cases, deaths Friday similar to those reported Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported Friday by the Louisiana Department of Health is about the same as reported on Thursday in another sign the state is beginning to flatten the curve.

WATCH LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Gov. Edwards to tour PPE production at Pete Maravich Assembly Center before daily COVID-19 briefing

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 57 new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,213. The number of confirmed cases statewide has risen by 586 to a total of 23,118 statewide.

Those new numbers represent only five more new cases and four more deaths than were reported on Thursday.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus statewide continues to decline, according to the latest LDH numbers. The number of people in the hospital with the coronavirus dropped below 1,900 Friday to 1,868. The number of patients on ventilators also declined by 33 to 363 as of Friday.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Northwest Louisiana rose by four on Friday, however, with 1,856 confirmed cases across nine parishes. Those new deaths reported in NWLA include the first reported in Natchitoches Parish, where 50 cases are now confirmed. Bienville, Caddo, and Red River are all reporting new cases.