First female African American captain in Louisiana State Police history reflects on new role

Captain Treone Larvadain is the first African American female captain in Louisiana State Police history.

The captain spoke with WVLA/WGMB’s Kennedi Walker about what her new role means to her.

“It feels great, it’s humbling,” Larvadain said. “I will be in the history books and this is something I can share with a future grandkid.”

In her new role as captain of state police, larvadain protects the Governor, Lieutenant Governor and any other visiting officials. She has over 20 years of experience.

“I always wanted to give back and help people,” Larvadain said. “My goal has always been to impact lives and change behaviors.”

As the first African American female captain, she says she hopes to inspire other women and young girls.

“What I say to [women and young girls] is you can attain any goal that you want to accomplish, no matter what the naysayers may say, you can do what you want to do,” she said.

She’s already left a mark on many women, including her daughter, Tiah.

“[Tiah is] grown now, but i still think she’s my baby,” she said.

In 2018, the two made history. They became the first mother daughter duo to work for LSP.

[Tiah’s] ready to do the job and I’m just losing sleep at night,” Larvadain said.

Lavardin is still settling into her new position and hopes to continue raising the bar.