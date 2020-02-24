Fifth person arrested in connection with armed robbery on LSU campus

The fifth and final suspect in the armed robbery that occurred inside Cypress Hall is behind bars.

19-year-old Desmond Tolbert, of New Orleans is facing multiple felony charges relating to the armed robbery that happened in the early morning hours on Valentine’s Day.

Tolbert is charged with one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle over $25K.

Tolbert joins four other suspects in connection with this armed robbery on LSU’s campus: