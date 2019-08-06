Family reacts after learning man convicted of killing teens walks free 5 years later

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Less than five years ago two young girls were killed and another was seriously injured after an intoxicated driver ran them over on their way to school. Now, their parents say they’re reliving everything because the person responsible is walking free.

“Him out is reopening old wounds that never really closed,” said Rhonda Flugence.

Cornasha Flugence, 15, and 14-year-old Kylee Henry died on October 30, 2014, when investigators say Jeremy Abraham hit them with his truck. Officials say not only was he under the influence, but driving twice the speed limit on Martin Street in Breaux Bridge.

Niya, 13, is Cornahsa’s sister. She sustained permanent injuries.

Flugence and Spencer Henry are registered under the victim notification program– which, in this case, would have let the girls’ parents know ahead of time when Abraham would be released. But that didn’t happen.

“We have two kids that were killed. Our kids. It’s not fair to us. It’s kind of disrespectful, said Spencer Henry.

“It’s unfair. We were blindsided with the situation. Had no idea he was walking free,” Added Flugence.

News 10 spoke to Ken Pastorick, communications director at the Louisiana Department of Corrections. He said for some reason the parents were listed as “inactive” which led to the lack of notification.

He says they’re currently looking into the matter so no other victims are blindsided like they were.