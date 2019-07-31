Family, friends and supporters ask for Justice4Josef at news conference

Josef Richardson was killed on Thursday, July 25 at a Port Allen motel.

Today, lawyers, supporters and family members gathered at the West Baton Rouge Courthouse for a news conference.

The theme of the news conference was “Justice4Josef.”

The first to speak was American civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who also represented Alton Sterling.

Benjamin Crump represented the family of Josef Richardson at the news conference and said “they kicked in the door and within seconds.. they executed him.”

Throughout the news conference attendees could be heard chanting, “a bullet to the back of the head, what else needs to be said.”

Richardson’s nephew was the next to speak and said, “my grandmother still to this day has not heard anything from the West Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office.”

Josef Richardson’s nephew continued by saying, “I had 30 years with my uncle those same 30 years his son wont get.”

The nephew stressed that this is not a protest but we want answers.

Josef’s mother’s then approached the microphone and stated, “I want to know why nobody can’t even talk to me, all you had to do was come and give me your condolences.”

She said the last time she spoke with Josef, her son asked her what she wanted for her birthday.

Josef’s mother’s also said, “one thing we want to leave with the people of Port Allen is that we want justice not violence.”

The brother of Josef, Jordan Richardson III, followed and said, “this can happen to you… it’s not just me it can happen to you.”

Jordan asked everyone to not be passive in their voting.

The daughter of Josef Richardson then said “the way they treated my father is not right.”

She continued by saying, “It’s unlawful, it’s not right and it shouldn’t have happened in the first place.”

Josef’s sister emphasized at the news conference that “we don’t want this to turn into violence, all we want is justice for my brother.”