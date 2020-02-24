Family desperately searching for missing Church Point teen Apryle Espree

State News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) Family, Friends and detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office need your help locating a teen, described as mentally challenged.

The family of 18-yer-old Apryle Espree reported her missing around 6 p.m. Saturday.

She was last seen at her home wearing black sweatpants, a green and blue jacket and brown sperry top-sider shoes.

“Apryle is developmentally delayed and mentally unstable when off medications,” her family says.

She has dark brown/black shoulder length hair that she wears in a bun, and has very dark brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Apryle or who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story