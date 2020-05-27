Fallen State Trooper to be laid to rest Thursday; Governor’s Mansion lit blue in his honor

(KLFY) The Louisiana Governor’s Mansion was lit blue Tuesday night in honor of fallen State Police Trooper George Baker who died in the line of duty.

Trooper Baker sustained severe injuries during the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 20, as he joined with other troopers assisting the Hammond Police Department with a vehicle pursuit.

He succumbed to those injuries over the weekend.

“I ask the people of Louisiana to continue to lift up Trooper Baker’s family, friends, & colleagues in prayer as we all mourn this great loss.” Governor John Bel Edwards said.

Baker will be laid to rest Thursday, May 28 after a private memorial service for his family, LSP troopers and uniformed law enforcement colleagues at the University Center at Southeastern Louisiana University campus in Hammond.

Louisiana State Police will live stream the memorial service on its Facebook page.

The public can demonstrate their support for Trooper Baker and his family by lining the procession route utilizing the attached route map.

Procession start time is tentatively set for 12:15 pm with updates being provided on the LSP social media accounts.