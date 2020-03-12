Eye on scams: Local victim targeted by employment scam impersonating Lafayette company

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Employment scams are targeting residents in Acadiana.

The Better Business Bureau warn to beware of scam job postings, fake recruiter emails, and work-at-home schemes.

Scammers often use real company names and can be very convincing. Companies, both small and large, have been impersonated.​

One local woman was a victim of an employment scam.

Jona Mcmillan Laborde, said, “It seemed like so perfect for me. I have three kids. I wanted to be able to be home for them. The money was good enough to where only three days a week making that much money… $1,600.”​​That’s what Jona was hoping for. ​A job where she could work from home and only three days a week… sounded like a dream.​

Turns out, it was all a scam.​​

“I got an email saying that I was one of two candidates that they were looking to hire, and that he appreciated my promptness responding to his emails,” explained Laborde.​

That email was from a scammer impersonating a local company in Lafayette.​​Chris Babin, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, said, “This scammer did impersonate a local company. A lot of times scammers do try to use brands and companies that are well known in the area to give themselves some legitimacy, and make them seem as though they are a legitimate job recruiter.”​​

The job Jona said included working on her computer printing checks for other companies the scammer represented.​

She explained her computer was being fixed at a local business and it would be ready in a few days after the Mardi Gras holidays.​

That’s when things got sketchy.​​

Laborde said, “I said, ‘they were going to be backed up because of Mardi Gras,’ and he said, ‘well, did you call Mardi Gras to find out if the computer was ready?”

The man had a local cell phone number. A 337 number. If you’re in a 337, you know what Mardi Gras is.​

Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau on how to spot employment scams: