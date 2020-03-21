Breaking News
The Louisiana Department of Health says coronavirus cases jumped to 585 and has spread through 29 of 64 parishes.
CENLA
Support your local restaurants! They are open for business; curbside, takeout or delivery.

Evangeline Parish reports second confirmed case of COVID-19

State News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Evangeline Parish has its second case of COVID-19.

Evangeline Parish Police Jury President Ryan Leday says his office has just received a call of the second case.

“DHH is following protocol to ensure this individual is receiving proper treatment and is in quarantine for at least 14 days.” Leday said.

Evangeline Parish reported its first COVID-19 case Friday.

“I am asking everyone to take this issue very serious and utilize all sanitary and hygiene methods as noted by DHH and CDC.” Leday said.

He asked that anyone with symptoms of high fever or shortness of breath to call 337-291-8200, or 311 from your mobile phone.

“If your condition is severe, please visit your local hospital.” Leday said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story