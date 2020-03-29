Essence festival rescheduled amid coronavirus outbreak

A man walks with some possessions alongside Jackson Square in the French Quarter of New Orleans, normally bustling with tourists, but now nearly deserted due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Friday, March 27, 2020. While rich in history and culture, New Orleans is economically poor, and the people here are not necessarily well-positioned to weather this latest storm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An event that helps boost New Orleans’ economic doldrums in the summer is being postponed.

According to an announcement Friday from organizers, the 2020 Essence Festival has been moved “closer to the fall.” Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the change is in the best interest of residents and visitors to the city, which has become one of the nation’s hot spots for coronavirus.

According to health department figures released Saturday, Louisiana has surpassed 3,300 people known to be infected, with nearly 140 residents dead from COVID-19.