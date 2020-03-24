EBR Coroner reports third death due to coronavirus

Another person is dead because of the coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish.
This is the third reported death in the parish.
East Baton Rouge Coroner Beau Clark provided this statement on Tuesday:
My office worked 1 confirmed COVID-19 related death over the past 24 hours. During the early morning hours of March 24, 2020, we had a death reported of a 52 year old female resident of Baton Rouge, La. due to the COVID -19 illness. She had presented to the hospital with flulike symptoms on March 15, 2020. She was confirmed to be COVID-19 positive through lab testing. Co-morbidities were present. This brings our COVID-19 related confirmed deaths to 3 here in East Baton Rouge Parish as of this date. Our condolences are extended to the families and friends of those lost to this disease.