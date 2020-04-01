EBR coroner confirms number of coronavirus related deaths stands at 16

Three more people have died in East Baton Rouge Parish because of the coronavirus.
That brings the total number of deaths in the parish to 16.
15 of those deaths were residents of East Baton Rouge Parish.
The ages of the last three to die from the coronavirus raged from 58 to 77.
East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, William “Beau” Clark, released the details of the most recent deaths below:
My office has three more confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.
On March 29, 2020, my office investigated the death of a 77 year old male, who had presented to an area hospital on March 25, 2020 following treatment at home for pneumonia. He was tested for the COVID19 virus. That test has come back positive. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, La. Prior medical history was not available for this patient, so comorbidities are unknown in this case.
On March 31, 2020, my office investigated the death of a 58 year old male, who presented to an area hospital on March 21, 2020 with complaints of a worsening cough, pain and respiratory distress. He was tested for the COVID19 virus. That test was positive. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, La. Co-morbidities were present.
On March 31, 2020, my office investigated the death of a 70 year old female. She was admitted to an area hospital on March 23, 2020. She tested positive for the COVID19 virus. She was a resident of Baton Rouge, La. A co-morbidity was present.
This brings our COVID19 related confirmed deaths to 15 East Baton Rouge Parish residents, and 1 death of an out of state resident (MS) at a Baton Rouge area hospital.
Our condolences are extended to the families and friends of those lost to this disease.