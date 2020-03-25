Breaking News
LDH: 1,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana
STATE NEWS
President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, opening access to more federal aid to combat coronavirus in the state.

COVID-19 Quick Links

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Cenla Restaurant Services

Local Services Open in Cenla

EBR coroner confirms 19 deaths in the parish due to COVID-19

State News

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

There are now 19 confirmed deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish relating to the coronavirus.

This is according to East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark.

The coroner’s office released this statement on Wednesday:

My office has contacted each family, and advised them of this records request. Each of the families expressed deep concerns about releasing their loved one’s information, and all requested this not occur. As the Coroner, however, I am required by Louisiana Revised Statue 44:19 E.(3) to release a Coroner’s Report as a public record upon request by the media.

The coroner’s office also wished to send their deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story