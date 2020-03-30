EBR coroner confirms 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in the parish

Dr. Clark is hosting a live press conference at 11 am CST on Monday.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner is reporting three more deaths in the last two days because of the coronavirus.
The three people who died ranged in age from 33 to 88 years-old.
That brings the total number of deaths in EBR to 11.
East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William “Beau” Clark provided these details about the most recent coronavirus deaths:
My office worked 3 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths over the past 48 hours. On March 28, 2020, my office investigated the death of a 33 year old female resident of Baton Rouge, La., who had a positive test result for the COVID -19 virus. She had been transported to the hospital via EMS on March 27, 2020. She was confirmed to be COVID-19 virus positive through lab testing. Mulitple co-morbidities were present. On March 29, 2020, my office investigated the death of an 88 year old female resident of Baton Rouge, La. who had a positive test result for the COVID -19 virus. She had presented to an area hospital by private vehicle on March 24, 2020. Multiple co-morbidities were present. On March 29, 2020, my office investigated the death of a 73 year old male resident of Baton Rouge, La. who had a positive test result for COVID-19 virus. He had presented to an area hospital on March 23, 2020. Multiple co-morbidities were present. This brings our COVID-19 related confirmed deaths to 11 East Baton Rouge Parish residents, and 1 death of an out of state resident (MS) at a Baton Rouge area hospital. Our condolences are extended to the families and friends of those lost to this disease.