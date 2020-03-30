EBR coroner confirms 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in the parish

Dr. Clark is hosting a live press conference at 11 am CST on Monday.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner is reporting three more deaths in the last two days because of the coronavirus.

The three people who died ranged in age from 33 to 88 years-old.

That brings the total number of deaths in EBR to 11.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William “Beau” Clark provided these details about the most recent coronavirus deaths: