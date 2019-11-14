Dog rescued from Scott apartment fire

The Scott Fire Department responded to a blaze at an apartment complex late Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to the Ille des Cannes apartment complex for a fire on Berlin Street around 11:45 a.m.

They arrived and found smoke filling the kitchen and living room of a downstairs apartment.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier tells News Ten that a dog was rescued after they found it inside a kennel in the living room.

An unattended pot was also found on the kitchen stove.

Sonnier says no injuries were reported – including the dog – and the apartment received only minimal damage.