Baton Rouge, LA (NBC 33/Fox 44)
Anyone who’s been to any kind of hardware store or nursery lately knows, they’re busy…many even busier than usual. With so many people at home, due to the Governor’s order, more people are turning to Spring projects or other “Do it yourself” work to stay busy.
So, check OUT the attached video for a little inspiration and remember, local businesses are here for you if and when you start planning planning your next project.
Be sure to send me your before and after pictures. I’ll share them on my Facebook page. Just message me at Jeanne Burns.
DIY projects soar during LA’s “Stay at home” order.
Baton Rouge, LA (NBC 33/Fox 44)