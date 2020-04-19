DIY projects soar during LA’s “Stay at home” order.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The latest Louisiana Department of Health numbers as of Sunday at 12 p.m. show 348 new cases statewide, bringing the total to 23,928 and 29 new deaths. That brings the number of statewide deaths to 1,296.

Gov. John Bel Edwards warned that while the number of cases and deaths are lower than they've been the last couple of days, they are typically lower on Sundays and the coming days will reveal whether the state is indeed on a path that will allow the first phases of reopening of the economy.