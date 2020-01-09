Discounted rides to National Championship game via Uber

Over the shoulder view of woman using mobile app on smartphone to arrange taxi ride in downtown city street, with busy traffic scene as background

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Football fans planning to travel to the National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 13 may be able to score a free ride through the ride-sharing service Uber.

Dudley DeBosier, a law firm with offices throughout Louisiana, is promoting a “Safe Ride Home” initiative. A spokesperson with the firm says the goal is to reduce the amount of drinking and driving.

To take advantage of a discounted ride to and from the National Championship, fans will want to follow a series of steps.

1.) Register at dudleydebosier.com/lsufreeride.

2.) On Jan. 13 at noon, look for an email or text containing a code for a $30 Uber credit.

Dudley DeBosier and Uber do have some stipulations regarding the $30 credit.