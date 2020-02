BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have released the name of the carjacking suspect fatally shot Thursday in the parking lot of the CenturyLink Center by a Bossier City police officer.

LSP Trooper Brett Hardy says 42-year-old Jeremy Fox of Bossier City was shot during a struggle with the officer who had approached him while responding to a report of a carjacking near the arena. The officer, whose name has not been released, was not injured.