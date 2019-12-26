Denham Springs woman turns 100, says the secret to a long life is the love of her family

“I was born December 16th, 1919 in Roosevelt, Louisiana.”

100-year-old Mary Lee Guilbeaux’s life started in small town Louisiana.

“We grew up in the country, with my grandfather. Living with my grandfather, we had six or seven kids then.”

At the time, life was simple, and times were different. ​

“I went to St. Joseph Academy and at that time, I graduated in 1937 it was 11 years graduation you didn’t go to the 12th grade.”​

The life-long homemaker made a career out of caring for others. ​

“I moved to Livingston and I kept on babysitting, that’s all I did” said Guilbeaux. ​

When it was time for war, that caring characteristic carried over. Guilbeaux said, she worked with soldiers, telling me a story her family never heard. ​

“During the war, it was a government job, I sewed and did things for the soldiers. But it was 15 dollars for two weeks and they’d give you room and board.”​

Born a year after World War I, living through the great flood of 1927 and being personally affected by World War II. Her eyes have seen a lot, but nothing brightens them up like talking about the love of her life. ​

“We were brought up together, so he lived right here. He had a big pasture; we had a big yard, so we always played together.”​

The couple married in 1943. Guilbeaux said, the memories they shared are unmatched, recalling the one time he tried to teach her how to drive. ​

“He said put the brakes and I did put the brakes and he said, okay give me the wheel so that was the end of my driving.”​

The past two years, Guilbeaux has been immobile, relying on help from her family. When asked what’s the secret to a long and healthy life. She looked around the room, smiling, telling me it’s the love from the people she loves most. ​

“I wanted to live to see these two boys and these two are my life.”