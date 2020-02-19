Daycare worker in Louisiana arrested for child abuse

COVINGTON, LA (WGNO) – On February 14, officers with the Covington Police Department arrested a daycare worker for child abuse.

The Covington Department received a complaint of possible child abuse by a day care worker of the Kiddie Kollege Day Care Center, located at 521 West 28th Avenue, Covington, LA.

After completing an investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for 58-year-old Regena Thompson for the felony charge of cruelty to juveniles.

Regena Thompson turned herself in to the Covington Police Department on February 15.

She was arrested and transported to the St Tammany Parish Jail pending bond/prosecution.