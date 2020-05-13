CPSO: 2 arrested on federal drug charges, deputies seize $657K worth of meth

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men were arrested on federal drug charges Tuesday following an investigation that resulted in deputies seizing more than six kilos of methamphetamine.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Anthony Allen Kellog, and 41-year-old James Orville Haynes are charged with conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Caddo Parish deputies say they attempted to pull Kellog over on I-220 at Shreveport Blanchard Highway Tuesday afternoon. Kellog refused to stop and led deputies on a high-speed chase. As he crossed over the I-220 bridge into Bossier City, Kellog tried to throw a large black bag into the river. However, the bag fell on the side of the road and was recovered by authorities. The bag reportedly had 3,055 grams of suspected meth inside it. Kellog stopped his vehicle between Airline Drive and Swan Lake Road and was taken into custody.

During a follow-up investigation, agents say they conducted a search at Haynes’ home at 4435 Bullen Street in Shreveport. 3,517 grams of meth, several hundred dosage units of Xanax, 63 grams of marijuana and $7,000 in cash were seized from a boat, a shed, and several vehicles on the property.

The estimated street value of 6,572 grams of meth is $657,200.