COVID-19 deaths top 100 in Caddo Parish

MONROE, La. -- On Friday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. announced that Grambling State University and Southern University will each receive $500,000 from the National Park Service.

The money will be used to preserve historic structures on their respective campuses. Grambling plans to use the funds to renovate the health center, which is part of GSU's Historic Village. Southern is putting the money toward preserving their archives building.