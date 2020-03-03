Coroner identifies man shot and killed by Caddo deputy

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man shot and killed Monday by a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputy is identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner says the man is 34-year-old Cody Hodges of Keithville.

Hodges was shot and killed Monday afternoon outside of a mobile home on Williams Road.

The Coroner says Hodges, who was shot multiple times, was identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy is scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says according to a preliminary investigation, the shooting appears to be justified.

The name of the deputy involved in the shooting is not known.