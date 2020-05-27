Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holding update briefing on state’s COVID-19 response

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a press briefing this afternoon at the Louisiana State Capitol to give an update on Louisiana’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM.

On Wednesday, May 27, the state reported 443 new cases and 21 new deaths. This brought the total number of cases to 38,497 with a total of 2,617 deaths.

Also on Wednesday, the LDH reported 33 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 798. The number of those hospitalized and using ventilators decreased by 3 to 100. In terms of testing, the state reported 6,429 more commercial tests and 192 State Lab tests, bringing their totals to 329,730 and 17,917 respectively.

You can watch the full briefing in this article or on our Facebook page beginning at 2:30 PM.

