Coronavirus in Louisiana: Cases pass 37K mark, 15 more deaths reported

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 37,040 Saturday, while the number of people who reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,560.

That’s an increase of 115 cases and 15 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health. Data reported over the weekend has typically been lower than during the week and often results in a slight bump in cases and deaths reported on Mondays as the delayed data comes in.

Of the 2,639 test results that were reported Saturday, 4.36 percent tested positive. A total of 145,946 tests have been performed so far in May, meaning the state is now 54,054 tests short of the 200,000-test goal set for the month. The state is on track to meet that goal if the number of tests performed daily continues at the current pace.

The number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Louisiana dropped even lower Saturday, after dropping below 1,000 Wednesday for the first time since March 29. There are now 836 patients in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19, compared to 867 on Friday.

“Just 30 days ago there were twice as many people in hospitals in Louisiana with COVID-19 as there are today,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in his afternoon briefing Friday.

The number of patients on ventilators rose by eight Saturday, however. There are now 112, compared to 104 on Friday.

The number of patients presumed recovered is expected to be updated weekly, but as of 12 p.m. Saturday, May 23, the number remained at the 26,249 reported as of Saturday, May 16.

There were just eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Northwest Louisiana on Saturday, six of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,299. The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 174 deaths in Caddo. As of Thursday night, however, the Caddo Coroner’s office was reporting the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish had risen to 181. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Bossier Parish and Sabine are reporting one new case each. As of noon Saturday, May 23, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in northwest Louisiana: