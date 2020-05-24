Coronavirus in Louisiana: 7 deaths reported Sunday, fewest in a single day since March 22

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State and commercial labs reported fewer than 1,600 COVID-19 test results to the Office of Public Health on Sunday.

Of the 1,589 tests, 129 came back positive, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 37,169.

Seven new deaths were also reported on Sunday, the fewest reported in a single day since the week before Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home order on Sunday, March 22. Zero deaths were reported on that day, but six had been reported the day before and a total of 20 had already died in the first eight days since the first coronavirus patient in Louisiana succumbed to the virus on March 13.

Data reported over the weekend has typically been lower than during the week, which tends to result in a slight bump in cases and deaths reported on Mondays as the delayed data comes in.

A total of 147,535 tests have been performed so far in May, meaning the state is now 52,465 tests short of the 200,000-test goal set for the month. Even with a fraction of the test results reported all weekend of what has typically been seen during the week, the state is still on track to meet that goal if the number of tests reported weekdays continues to average or exceed around 7,000 daily.

The number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Louisiana continues to decline, dropping by 77 Sunday to 813. The number of patients on ventilators is also declining overall, albeit not as dramatically as hospitalizations. There are now 12 coronavirus patients needing mechanical assistance to breathe in Louisiana hospitals, compared to 112 on Friday.

The number of patients presumed recovered is expected to be updated weekly, but as of 12 p.m. Sunday, May 23, the number remained at the 26,249 reported as of last Saturday, May 16.

There were 23 new coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Sunday, all but ten of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,312. The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 174 deaths in Caddo. As of Thursday night, however, the Caddo Coroner’s office was reporting the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish had risen to 181.

There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Sabine was the only Northwest Louisiana parish reporting new test results Sunday, with four performed by commercial labs. However, the number of positive cases remains unchanged there since an additional death brought the total to 40 on Saturday.

In spite of no new tests reported in any other NWLA parish, Caddo added more than a dozen new cases and Webster added eight. Bossier and De Soto added one case each.

As of noon Sunday, May 24, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in northwest Louisiana: