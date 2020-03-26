Coronavirus claims life of Shreveport Veteran

Breaking News
2,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana. 676 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 239 on ventilators.
President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, opening access to more federal aid to combat coronavirus in the state.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport Veteran, who was patient at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, has passed way due to complications from COVID-19.

According to Overton Brooks, the patient, who was in their 60s, died on Wednesday.

VA officials said their thoughts and prayers are shared with this patient’s family and friends during this difficult time.

The VA has proactively implemented appropriate measures to ensure the safest health care environment for each Veteran, visitor and employee.

These measures include multi-channel outreach to Veterans and staff, clinical screening at VA health care facilities, as well as protective procedures for patients admitted to community living centers and spinal cord injury units.

Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, patients known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
  • Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
  • If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

Information for Veterans is here: https://www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/72615/vas-recommendations-help-slow-covid-19-virus/

For CDC updates, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

