COCA-COLA INVITES LSU®FANS TO ENJOY THE TASTE OF VICTORY WITH COMMEMORATIVE COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP CAN

BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 17: College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper is seen at Tiger Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Baton Rouge, La., January 21, 2020– Coca-Cola® is raising a toast to Louisiana State University (LSU) as fans celebrate the Tiger’s 4thcollege football national championship win.

Like the Tigers’ historic legacy of championships, Coca-Cola has a history of commemorating these achievements. In honor of LSU’s 2019 national championship win and the dedicated Tiger fans who cheered on their team to victory, Coca-Cola is unveiling a commemorative 12-ounce can to mark this milestone. The limited-edition Coca-Cola can – available in six packs – features the custom logo commemorating LSU’s impressive 4thfootball national championship.

“Coca-Cola congratulates the LSU Tigers on their college football national championship win and encourages fans to celebrate this significant occasion with us,” said Susanne Hall, Vice President, Coca-Cola UNITED’s West Region, which is based in Baton Rouge. “Tiger fans once again can toast to their team’s impressive college football national championship by relishing the delicious, refreshing taste of Coca-Cola in a commemorative can.”

Beginning the week of January 20, fans can visit participating local retailers throughout the state of Louisiana and south Mississippi to purchase their own six-pack of the limited-edition collectible cans, while supplies last. Commemorative glass bottles will be available this fall to kick off the 2020 season.

As a longstanding supporter of the university and athletic department, Coca-Cola offers a variety of programs designed to engage and celebrate LSU students and fans. These include VIP fan experiences and product sampling events. Coca-Cola is also proud to support LSU students through Coca-Cola Scholarships including a lead supporter of the LSU President’s Millennial Scholars Program.

