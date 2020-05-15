Churches not reopening once stay at home order is lifted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With Louisiana entering into phase one of reopening the state, some businesses and churches are gearing up to reopen. But a few churches say it’s too soon to bring back their congregations.

Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church will not be reopening its church doors this Sunday.

“In two months nothing has changed, that means no one has cured the virus. The transmission of the virus in no shape or form has slowed down or stopped in any way,” said Morning Star Baptist Church Pastor Theron Jackson.

Pastor Jackson says they will continue worshipping virtually, despite the stay at home order expiring on Friday.

“For us, the economy of life is greater than the economics and the economy of life is built on community and human capital. We cannot in good conscience go back and put people in danger, so that’s the reason we are not doing it.”

With more than 1,200 church members, Pastor Jackson says they’re still trying to figure out ways to adhere to the state’s occupancy guidelines.

“We don’t know how to tell people only 25% can come, we haven’t even come up with an order for that.”

They’re also working on the logistics of once people are inside. The church is creating a repopulation plan to address the issue.

“That includes things for the folks who serve at our church, how folks handle doors, what restrooms would be like. We just can’t go back to doing things like we did because of the capacity of this virus, it is not just hurting people, but killing people.”

At Praise Temple, the doors will not open to the public for another three weeks. Virtual and parking lot Sunday services will continue.

“The next few Sundays only, our leadership team will be allowed in to practice, to prepare for the next three Sundays of May for the great return,” said Bishop Larry Brandon of Praise Temple.

Bishop Brandon says following state guidelines is a must, but it presents challenges.

“How are we going to sanitize, how are we going to transition, how are we going to protect the people, do we have enough of this, that, and everything else.”

He is encouraging all senior citizens and those who are immune-deficient to continue worshipping online until mid-July.