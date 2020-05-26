Church Point pregnant woman, family lose everything in weekend mobile home fire

CHURCH POINT La. (KLFY) – A Church Point family is homeless after their home of 15-year-old home went up in flames.

“We pretty much lost everything. I mean nothing was salvageable. All my new born stuff was in there, my baby items. I’ve been preparing since, I’m due in three weeks.”

Heather Pitre says around noon Saturday she received a call from her next door neighbor, Jerald Freeman, saying her home was on fire just one hour after leaving the property.

Freeman called 911 and risked his health to help put the fire out.

“It started again while I was spraying the roof and stuff and all that was popping and falling down in big pieces.”

A faulty wire behind a dryer sparked the fire where Pitre, her one-year-old son, mother, and unborn child once shared.

She says her family was not in the home when the fire occurred. However, her dog, Sophia, was trapped inside until first res ponders got her out.

She continues, “He even tried CPR on my dog and everything. God bless his heart.”

Sophia died due to smoke inhalation and was buried in their yard. She had Sophia since she was twelve years old. She says the family has lost all of their belongings from clothes to family photos some that are irreplaceable.

“I’m grateful no one got hurt, but everything in the house is burned. The new born items that I had, my one year old his stuff is gone and his toys. My moms items are gone. We pretty much walked out there with the clothes on our backs and our phones.”

Heather Pitre tells News10 she is currently looking for help through social media outlets. She is also setting up a GoFundMe page to recover essential items.