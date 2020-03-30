Church Point business owner creates T-shirt with message: “Faith over fear”

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A small business in Church Point is creating T-shirts with a message — “Faith over fear.”

“I was trying to come up with something to promote peace and show people you can overcome this,” said Buggy Town Ink owner Kim LeDoux.

LeDoux is producing “Faith over fear” T-shirts. She wants to remind others faith is bigger than fear during the coronavirus pandemic.

“So much panic in the world and we need to have more faith than fear,” said LeDoux.

She says she invested in media advertising to spread the peace, but her main support comes from her church family and the Church Point community.

“There is a lot of shares and a lot of views — we got a lot of requests for them,” said LeDoux.

With the help of her community, she is receiving orders from out of state. She says the shirts may help her sustain her business, but she is thankful her message is out there.

“I know we’re going to survive this,” she said. “People will survive. They just have to trust in God. I mean that’s all it is, you know. We have to have faith.”

The owner says she will continue to make these shirts until the fear of the virus is gone.