Chief Murphy Paul issues apology to Alton Sterling’s family

“I want to apologize to the family of Alton Sterling and also to his kids. We’re sorry. Because he should have never been hired. And obviously while we can not change the past it is clear that we must change the future.”

Those were the words of BRPD Chief Murphy Paul at a morning news conference about Blane Salamoni’s appeal.

Chief Murphy Paul took the podium after the legal representative for the The Baton Rouge Police Department and said “today I come to you not only as your chief but also has a father and a man who loves this community.

Paul continued by saying,

“We are sorry. He should have never been hired, while we cant change the past we can change the future”

Paul said after speaking with his legal staff, Salamoni will not work again with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The Baton Rouge Police Chief stated that we need to take an honest look at the history of policing in the Capital City.

Paul continued by saying, “we must remember that some of our practices have traumatized this community.”

According to Paul, there is a pain in communities throughout the country, including Baton Rouge and because of that we should not be so quick to judge.

Chief Paul concluded by saying, “we will heal from the devastation and the carnage and pain of violence.”

Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome released this statement following the news conference: