Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines
LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
Local Restaurants Open for Business
Local Services Open for Business
Central Police Chief holds press conference on Pastor Tony Spell
State News
Posted:
Mar 31, 2020 / 12:33 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 1, 2020 / 09:19 AM CDT
Central Police Chief holds press conference on Pastor Tony Spell.
Coronavirus Headlines
Gregg County confirms two more cases of coronavirus, up to 8 total
136 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 1,073 total cases with 22 deaths
Edwards tells NBC News the coronavirus outbreak is a statewide problem
Video
Cruise ships must stay at sea with sick on board, Coast Guard says
Video
East Texas tops 100 coronavirus cases after Panola County confirms 3rd
More than 50 test positive for COVID-19 at California nursing home
Should you wear mask in public if not sick with coronavirus?
Hospitals overflowing with bodies as virus deaths surge in New York City
The Latest: Pence: U.S. outbreak on similar path to Italy
New York City deaths top 1,000 with worst to come
