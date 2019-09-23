Caddo Republicans back Abraham for Louisiana Governor

Gubernatorial candidate Ralph Abraham arrives at the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office to sign up to run in the upcoming election, in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael DeMocker)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Republican Party is throwing its support behind Congressman Ralph Abraham in the race for Louisiana Governor.

Abraham was endorse following a meet and greet this past Saturday. Both Abraham and Republican Eddie Rispone attended the meet and greet.

‘I’m honored to have the support & endorsement of the Caddo Parish Republican Party. Louisiana conservatives must and will stand united to defeat Bel Edwards’ said Congressman Abraham.

Election day is October 12. If necessary, a runoff is set for November 16.