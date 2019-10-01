Burn ban ordered in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) –
It has been a particularly dry few weeks for many in the area and because of that, another burn ban has been put into effect.
The Tangipahoa Parish Government released this statement on Tuesday morning:
Due to extremely dry conditions in our area, Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller has instituted a State of Emergency to establish a burn ban across Tangipahoa Parish.
Effective Sept. 30, Miller established the ban which prohibits burning anywhere in Tangipahoa Parish.
In his official emergency declaration, Miller cited evidence that the parish is “threatened with an emergency situation due to the lack of rainfall over the past two months with no substantial rainfall forecasted.” He said that “coupled with the extreme heat in our area,” the parish faces “dangerous fire conditions.”
The state of emergency will remain in effect until further notice, Miller said.