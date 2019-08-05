BRPD: “Tank” died after 8 years of service

Last month, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced the loss of a family member.









The Baton Rouge Police Department said, “the BRPD Family recently lost a member from the Mounted Patrol Division. “Tank” was a beloved member of the division and drew attention everywhere he went because of his enormous size and beautiful color.”

“Tank” passed away at the age of 15.

“Tank” did not join the Mounted Patrol Division until 2007.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, “he was born and bred at Angola State Penitentiary.”

During the 12 years that “Tank” served with the Baton Rouge Police Department, eight of those were with Sgt. Mike Thomas.

BRPD said that “‘Tank’ was nearly 18 hands high and weighed nearly 2000 pounds.”