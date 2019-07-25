BRPD: 16-year-old accused of murder, dumping body in park

On June 26, Davonta London was found dead by police in the parking lot of Olympia BREC Park.





On July 25, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced an arrest in this murder case.

BRPD said, “detectives have arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile in connection with the death of Davonta Deon London.”

The 16-year-old is currently in the Juvenile Detention Center and is facing these charges:

First Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Authorities do not have a cause of the death in this case.

If you have information about this case, you are asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.