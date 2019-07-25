BRPD: 16-year-old accused of murder, dumping body in park

State News

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

On June 26, Davonta London was found dead by police in the parking lot of Olympia BREC Park.

On July 25, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced an arrest in this murder case.

BRPD said, “detectives have arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile in connection with the death of Davonta Deon London.”

The 16-year-old is currently in the Juvenile Detention Center and is facing these charges:

  • First Degree Murder
  • Armed Robbery

Authorities do not have a cause of the death in this case.

If you have information about this case, you are asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to win a free umbrella

Umbrella Giveaway - WebAd 300x250_1559244371184.jpg.jpg

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss