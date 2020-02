LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have confirmed with News 10 that theyare responding to an officer- involved shooting on Kaliste Saloom Road near its intersection with Locksley Drive.

Public Information Officer Corporal Bridgette Dugas said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m.

No additional information was released by Dugas.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be released as it is available.

KLFY has a crew at the scene.