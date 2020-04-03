BR General Mid City reopens ER while trying to fill staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Baton Rouge General Mid City’s emergency room is open again, five years after it was closed.

COVID-19 patients will be brought there after other hospitals are at capacity. The challenge now is trying to hire staff as quickly as possible without face to face interviews.

“We’re able to do virtual career fairs and have groups of people meet with us at once and do question and answer sessions,” said Anne Segura-Manint, Senior Director of Human Resources for Baton Rouge General.

She said the healthcare industry has been hit hard by the Coronavirus. She explained there are a lot of healthcare organizations that may not have staff working right now due to the pandemic.

Segura-Manint explained, “So we’re looking and hoping that those staff members will be able to come and help us take care of these patients and our Mid City campus.”

She said 35 positions have been filled since Sunday, with dozens more open.

“Whatever medical personnel is out there that needs a job, we’re looking to help them during this time of disaster,” said Joni Lemoine, Chief Nursing Officer for Baton Rouge General Mid City.

Right now, the plan is to start with 90 beds. More could come on line in the coming weeks. They just need the staff.

“We have a place for you here until the place where you’re currently at is able to take you back. We have a home for you,” Segura-Manint.

A list of job openings can be found here.