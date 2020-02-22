BPSO confirms unidentified remains found in northern Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms remains have been found in the northern part of the parish, but they have not been identified.

The remains were found Friday afternoon, according to BPSO.

The discovery comes two days after Bossier City businessman John Hardy was reported missing and one month after his business partner Garrett Wilson was reported missing.

While Bossier Parish deputies have been assisting the Bossier City Police Department with those cases, the sheriff’s office says there is no confirmation as to whether the remains found Friday have any connection.

“As with any case of human remains found, detectives are continuing their investigation to determine the identity,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released late Friday evening.

The remains have been sent to the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office.