Bossier Schools react to student athlete’s arrest for alleged murder

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier School are reacting to the news that one of their students, who happens to be a standout player on the Bossier High School boys basketball team, is now charged with second degree murder.

On Tuesday evening, NBC 6 News first reported on air that Otis Smith, 19, is accused of shooting and killing Adrian Carradine, 20, of Bossier City on Monday night.

Raymond Henry, 18, and a 15-year-old girl from Shreveport are also charged in the murder.

NBC 6 crews were at Tuesday night’s basketball game between Bossier High and Green Oaks, expecting to see Smith play, before learning of his arrest earlier in the day.

We were told extra security was put in place at the game, due to the senior guard’s arrest.

Today Bossier Schools sent us this statement on Smith’s arrest, saying quote, “There is little anyone can say in a situation like this. Anytime there is the loss of life, it is tragic and it is made even more so when it involves one of our students.”

Smith is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police say the shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Alison Avenue. When paramedics and officers arrived, they found Carradine unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to LSU Oschner Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.