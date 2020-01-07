Bossier detectives seek help finding missing Texas man

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are asking the public to help them find an Athens, Texas man who was reported missing over the holidays.

According to BCPD, a family member reported to the Athens Police Department in Texas that 30-year-old Adrian Jermaine Warren was missing on Dec. 30. The family member also told investigators that he has not heard from Warren since July 2019.

BCPD says on Jan. 7., Bossier City detectives spoke with APD and were told that Warren may have been employed in Bossier City. Detectives say they were able to confirm that Warren worked at a fast-food restaurant in the 4100 block of Barksdale Boulevard, but that he left the job in July 2019.

Warren was driving a 2002 silver Ford F-150 bearing Louisiana license plate 1839102, according to authorities. Investigators say he may have been staying at a motel on East Texas Street and his last known address is on Wood Street in Athens.

Detectives say Adrian Warren is described as standing six feet tall, weighs about 240 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. According to his family, Warren has no known medical problems. He is listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing.

Anyone with information about Warren’s whereabouts or his vehicle is urged to contact the Athens Police Department at 903-675-5454 or the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611.