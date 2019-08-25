Bond proposal calls for demolition of Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fair Grounds Field was once the home of the Shreveport Swamp Dragons and Shreveport Captains.

But today it’s simply an eyesore of Interstate 20. “It’s just a matter of casting a new vision,” said Shayne Sharkey, Play Ball Shreveport.

In a 186 million- dollar bond proposal the city of Shreveport suggests demolishing the stadium., but Shayne Sharkey with Play Ball Shreveport wants to save it.

We want to convert the stadium to wear it can be used for baseball, softball, soccer, and lacrosse and be able to use it for all age groups,” said Sharkey.​

Since 2011 these gates have remained locked. Since then the stadium has continued to deteriorate which is why city leaders want to tear it down and turn it into a parking lot.

​​”We have had investors come in and say I think I can make something work because this is such a great location right if I-20 but the cost to tear this facility down doesn’t payout,” said Shelly Ragle, Director of SPAR.​

City leaders say it doesn’t meet any building code, sanitation code is not a handicap. accessible is undersized for the cities capacity. As well as bat infestation.

​​”To build a new stadium of that capacity it would be about nine-million dollars,” said Russell DeLancy, SPAR.​​ Adding tearing it down will attract business.

​”It’s an opportunity to ready that site for some other development,” said Shelly Ragle, Director of SPAR.​

As for Sharkey he remembers the stadiums’ glory days and thinks it still has some life in it.

“While the stadium had value in the past it still as a value in the future,” said Shelly Ragle, Director of SPAR.

Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport could become a parking lot if a $186 million bond proposal is approved by voters.

The bond proposal will appear on the November 16 election.

According to the bond proposal, the cost of the demolition would be $1 million.

Fair Grounds Field was built in 1986 and was the home of the Shreveport Swamp Dragons and the Shreveport Captains.

Earlier this year, a group called Play Ball Shreveport went before the Shreveport City Council to offer its vision for Fair Grounds Field. The group posted on its Facebook page that they plan to attend Monday’s work session of the Shreveport City Council to talk about the city’s plans for Fair Grounds Field.

The bond proposal was released and there is slated $1,000,000 to demo Fair Grounds Field. The ironic thing is that the… Posted by Play Ball Shreveport on Thursday, August 22, 2019

According to the bond proposal, the city’s plan is to demolish Fair Grounds Fields and turn it into a parking lot.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ is leading a series of community meetings about the bond proposal.

The community meetings will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following park recreation centers and local church on the respective dates:

Thursday, Aug. 29 – Broadmoor Presbyterian Church 1915 Grover Place

Thursday, Sept. 5 – Mamie Hicks 200 Mayfair St.

Thursday, Sept. 12 – Valencia 1800 Viking Dr.

Thursday, Sept. 26 – Airport Park 6500 Kennedy Dr.

Thursday, Oct. 10 – A.B. Palmer 547 E. 79th St.

Thursday, Oct. 17 – Bilberry 1902 Alabama Ave.

Click here to view the 2019 bond proposal