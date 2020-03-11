Body found in field near Mermentau Cove in Acadia Parish

A body was found in an open field near Mermentau Cove in Acadia Parish, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said a farmer discovered the body of a male victim just after 3 p.m. in an area southwest of Morse.

The Acadia Parish coroners office was called to the scene.

Gibson said the body was discovered several hundred yards from where a vehicle belonging to James Gunnels was located several weeks ago.

Gunnels has been missing since, when he left his Alexandria nursing home reportedly enroute to Walmart.

“We believe it to be the body of Mr. Gunnels, however we are working to confirm the identity,” Gibson said.