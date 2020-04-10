Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana held a virtual session on managing stress during stay at home order

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana held a virtual session on stress management via Facebook Wednesday afternoon. A team member spoke about using all of your senses to relax during the stay at home order.

Avis K. Brown is the behavioral health specialist with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and she says you can use sight, sound, smell, taste, touch and movement in order to center yourself and be stronger than stress.

“We’re going to talk about using the things that’s just all around all the time that before now, we may have taken for granted,” said Brown in the introduction.

She says going outside even to get some fresh air or sun is controlling what you see when you wake up in the morning. Also waking up earlier than usual can be a way to get a handle on the day. You have to train your mind to replace any negative stresses with positive outward energy.

“I love music, but let me tell you something, the first thing that you can control in your day is the sound of your own voice,” said Brown.

Lighting your favorite candle fragrance, or even the smell of a home cooked meal can be a subtle comfort when you’re stressed out. Brown also says taking this time to eat healthier foods especially since you’re more likely to be more stagnant will also help you live a healthier lifestyle in the long run. It will give you more energy.

“Now with touch, if we could even take something like a cold compress and put it on our head when we’re feeling a little stressed or something I did yesterday that was so relaxing was a bubble bath,” said Brown.

She also talked about movement being a sixth sense. During this time, moving around the house can help you de-stress. Joining a virtual work out team, or even just cleaning gets you moving. Brown reminds everyone that it takes 21 days to break a habit, and 30 days of an extended Stay At Home order is plenty of time to move.

Watch the entire Facebook live here: