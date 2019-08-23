Blanco’s legacy serves as inspiration for future women leaders

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- The governor’s body was escorted into the Saint Joseph’s Cathedral Thursday morning by her grandchildren while the Southern University gospel choir sang.

The interfaith service included reflections from people of all walks of faith and in multiple languages.

“Anytime you see a woman leader you know there is a family supporting her and others as well,” said Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, one of the organizers of the interfaith service. “That also inspires other women and young girls to dream. I’m putting together a interfaith service it was important that we include a black and white leaders, Buddhist, Jewish, Muslim, but also women and men.”



Current Governor John Bel Edwards also spoke briefly about his relationship with Governor Blanco plus the support and wisdom they shared with each other.



Kathleen’s face, life experiences and a genuine concern for others allowed her to connect on a deeply personal level with nearly every person she met.

Kimberly Robinson was special counsel to Gov. Blanco during her term where they had a close working relationship.

Robinson said she the leaves behind a legacy of faiths, family, and hard work on behalf of the people of Louisiana.



“She was always a person who would shied away from the spotlight,” Robinson said. “She believed in doing her work and she never made a fuss about herself but was always the person who took the time to get to know her constituents, the citizens of the state to really make them feel more important than she was.

She would not have expected a great send off but we think she is worthy of a great send off because she was an amazing woman and a true servant of the people of Louisiana.”