Big Buddy Program, Blue Star Mothers assemble care packages for U.S. military members

Youth from the Big Buddy Program and their mentors partnered with Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana to assemble care packages for local military members deployed overseas during the 25th Annual MLK Day of Service.

The Big Buddy Program aims to place positive role models in the lives of children and to build a community of mentoring relationships that benefit local youth.

Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana is a support-through-service organization in which members support one another, their children in the military and local veterans in need.